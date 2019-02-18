Ekweremadu: Result Sheets for Enugu West Still Missing

*INEC replaces APC Niger East senatorial candidate

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed concern that the result sheets to be used by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Enugu West Senatorial District is still missing three days after the postponement of both presidential and federal legislative polls by the electoral body.

This is coming in the wake of the replacement of Senator David Umoru with Sani Musa as the All Progressives Congress (APC ) senatorial candidate for Niger East.

Ekweremadu spoke at a town hall meeting held on Monday in the local government councils that constitute the senatorial district to gauge the pulse of the people and sensitise them on the need to participate in the rescheduled dates for the general elections.

At Oji headquarters of Oji River local government council , Ekweremadu, according to his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, emphsised that the result sheets were still missing, adding however that he had brought it to the notice of INEC authorities.

According to him “they ensured that the result sheets for the entire Enugu West Senatorial District were missing or not delivered. I have lodged the complaint with the INEC authorities, but the result sheets are still missing as I speak.

He reminded the electorate that some people had earlier boasted “how they would overrun us by isolating the State for a staggered election. You must also have read the reports that Enugu State was one of the states that didn’t receive any materials or materials were incomplete.

“Some people intended the Saturday elections for evil, but all things work together for good unto those that love God, those who repose their absolute trust in Him. So, I urge you and indeed Nigerians to remain vigilant. Don’t despair. Don’t allow your spirits to be broken. We have come very far in this struggle and we are now at a point of no retreat, no surrender.

“Use the opportunity of the rescheduled dates to make your voices heard louder at the polls. Those who travelled to vote should, please, exercise a little more patience by staying behind or endeavouring to return this weekend to cast their votes. I urge every Nigerian to be where he or she will cast ballots on the rescheduled dates”, he said.

Ekweremadu also called on Nigerians not to despair over the postponement, but to strengthen their resolve to improve their lives through the ballot box.

Meanwhile, INEC has substituted the name of Senator David Umaru with Alhaji Sanni Musa as the APC senatorial candidate for Niger East in the Saturday’s rescheduled federal legislative election.

Umaru’s loss of candidacy for the election arose from directive for replacement of his name with Musa by the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in Abuja last Friday .

The electoral body in a letter dated February 15 and signed by the secretary of the commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaram-Anthony, directed the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Niger State, Professor Samuel Egwu, to immediately replace Umaru’s name with that of Musa.

The directive, INEC explained , was in pursuant to a court order which declared Musa as the APC Niger East Senatorial Candidate.

The letter entitled, “Forwarding of Commission’s Decision Pursuant to Order of Court in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/140/2018 – Mohmmed Sani Musa V. APC& 2 Others” reads : “the Commission pursuant to the order of court in the above matter has directed that the name of David Umaru earlier published as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Niger East Senatorial District be removed and replaced with the name of the plaintiff, Mohammed Sani Musa pursuant to the order of the court.

“You are requested to update your record with respect to the above in view of the final list of candidates earlier forwarded to you please”.