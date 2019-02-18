Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs Attend APC Caucus Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, 11 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and top party leaders are currently attending the caucus meeting of the party at the APC headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is coming two days after the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the general election by one week.

The party had given notice on Sunday that it would hold a meeting of its national caucus today to deliberate on issues arising from the rescheduled presidential election.

More details….