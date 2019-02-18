Another Case of Dashed Hope

Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Vanessa Obioha write that postponement of the scheduled national elections close to the Zero-hour has unleashed a gale of anger against the Independent National Electoral Commission and its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Many Nigerians went to bed on Friday, February 15, with a gamut of emotions from fear and doubt to confidence on the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for the next day, February 16.

The fear stemmed from the specter of violence which loomed large days preceding the scheduled election. The offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the regulatory body for the elections in some states were razed by suspected foot soldiers of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Through its uncrowned hero Nnamdi Kanu, the footsoldiers were directed to disrupt the election process in the South-eastern states. That directive was, however, reversed when Kanu told his votaries that the needs of the group have been met. Whatever these needs were, he did not say.

Cases of kidnappings, violent protests were reported in some states while some persons in possession of election materials were arrested. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also voiced his concerns over the news of alleged thumb-printed ballot papers in Kano, Ondo and Lagos states at a press briefing on Friday.

“Although, for me, I still have apprehension. If the news of already thumb-printed ballot papers in Kano yesterday; I’ve received news in Ondo today; I have received news in Ikorodu today. If these are true, we haven’t had anything like this before,” he said.

There were also threats from militant groups and others to unleash violence should their desired candidate not emerge winner at the election. Though there are over 70 presidential candidates contesting, only the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are considered the major contestants in the race.

Even without the fear of violence, many Nigerians doubted their votes would count. Therefore, they decided either not to vote or to be indifferent to whoever emerged. Out of the assumed 200 million population, a large number of eligible voters refused to pick up their Permanent Voters Card, though a good number were destroyed in the fire that razed INEC offices.

Those who believed that their votes would count went to bed, assured that the country was gradually inching closer to a true democracy. But all of that hope was dashed when many woke up to the news of the postponement of the election.

Hours before the announcement was made, some media organisations speculated that the election would be postponed as INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu was in a closed door meeting with his staff but many shrugged off the suggestion, thinking it was too close to the Zero-hour. After all, Mahmood had reassured Nigerians on Thursday that the elections would be conducted.

However, at around 2.30 am, Yakubu told the media that after, “careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan” that the commission decided to postpone the presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections will now hold on March 9.

Announcing the postponement of the elections at a time when most Nigerians were dreaming of how they would queue at the polling units to vote for a better nation or apprehending the outcome of the elections shows how inconsiderate INEC is to fate of the masses.