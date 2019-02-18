Anambra INEC Returns Sensitive Electoral Materials to Awka CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State yesterday said it has taken delivery of all the sensitive electoral materials earlier deployed for the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Leo Nkedife, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the action was necessitated to secure the materials.

The electoral commission had attributed poll shift to logistics and operational challenges.

The spokesman said, “All ballot papers and result sheets have been recalled and deposited at the CBN Awka branch, while the Smart Cards have also been returned to our office for safe keeping.”

Nkedife said the postponed election would now hold on February 23 for the presidential and National Assembly while March 9 is fixed for the governorship and state House of Assembly.

NAN reported that the presidential and National Assembly elections were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 was postponed in the early hours of the day of the election by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Yakubu said in a nationwide broadcast in the early hour of Saturday that the elections had been shifted by a week, attributing it to issues of logistics and operational challenges faced by the commission.