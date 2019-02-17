Femi Otedola’s Glowing Tribute to Mum

Femi Otedola, Chairman of Forte Oil, is a businessman, philanthropist and art aficionado.

Though he does not own a church and has never claimed to be a ‘man of God’, he has done so much for the church. Those who are close to him say he is also a bibliophile.

But if there is one book that he has made his companion, it is the holy Bible.

He treasures scriptural injunctions so much, particularly what his Creator says about mothers.

Particularly Proverbs 23:22-24, that says, Listen to your father who gave your life and do not despise your mother when she is old. “

If you are in doubt about the extent he has imbibed the biblical teaching on the status of mothers, then, you may need to seek a meeting with him.

But you need not go that far. Why? It is said that he hardly takes any decisions in his private and business life without consulting his octogenarian mother, Lady Doja Otedola.

To further prove his deep respect for his mother’s sagacity and abiding love, Otedola, also the Chairman of Geregu Power Plant, last week, put up a picture of him and his dear mom on his Instagram page.

It was not the first time he was celebrating his beloved mum on the social media, but he pleasantly wowed many with the caption to the picture.

Waxing poetic, he wrote: “Spent Monday morning with my dear mother. She is the most important thing before I start my week! Still a Mummy’s boy.”

Otedola has continually told anyone who cares to listen that he would not have been what he is today if not for his mother’s love, care, prayers and guidance.