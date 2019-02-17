Chellarams Introduces New Product

Leading Fast Moving Consumer Group (FMCG) firm, Chellarams Plc has extended its real active product line with the introduction of Real Activ Malted food drink.

The new product was unveiled before members of the public including trade partners and the media at the company’s premises in Lagos.

The drink which contains 12 essential nutrients with immense nutritional benefit is targeted at mainly at children who need to be active in school and at play and adults who require constant energy for work even as it contains the appropriate amount of sugar need.

In an interview after the launch Commercial Director, Chellarams Plc, Raj Totlani said the benefits of the new drink are numerous adding that the company already has in a place a roadmap to make it available all of the country.

“Real Activ Malted Chocolate drink is packaged specifically produced in Holland for the Nigerian market; it is packaged in Nigeria; of course our long term plan is to produce it in Nigeria.

“The core target of Real Activ malted chocolate drink are children, it contains 12 nutrients that give energy that they require to be active in school and at play. It’s taste is smooth just as it digests and dissolves easily, and it is a quick source of energy.

Besides, it has the appropriate sugar content which makes it the ideal drink for both children and adults,” he explained.

Among dignitaries who attended the launch were the Chairman of the company, Otunba Solomon Onafowokan; Managing Director of the Chellarams, Suresh Chellarams and Chief Operating Officer Aditya Cellarams among others.

Other highlights of the product launch included wet tasting during which the new product was tasted by guests, staff and management members of the company.