Buruji Kashamu’s Conquering Spirit

Without recourse to exaggeration, politician and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, has proved to his detractors that he is indeed a cat with nine lives.

The more you try to bury him, the more he sprouts like a seed in a fertile soil.

The billionaire, who sits atop many businesses across the country, in the past has faced many challenges that would ordinarily consume a lily-livered person.

But the senator representing Ogun East Senator District has proved beyond reasonable doubts that he is indeed a warrior and a master of the game.

Even though he appears as a lone fighter, many of his enemies are never his match.

Since he made his intention known to contest the number one job in Ogun State, the wealthy man, who is seen as controversial by many, has fought so many battles within the state PDP.

But he emerged victorious in all the legal battles so far.

A source revealed to Society Watch that his heavy financial war chest has given him on edge.

Some say the Ijebu-Igbo-born senator knows how to spend money as he never spares any amount to get whatever he wants.

Much dirts have been thrown at him. Many had thought that he had lost out in the race for the governorship ticket, but they were caught by surprise when his name appeared in the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Though his opponent, Ladi Adebutu, is said to be running from pillar to post to upturn the court’s decision, Kashamu, at the moment, holds the ace and is having the last laugh.