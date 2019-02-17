Be Calm, Peaceful, Agbaje, Jegede Tell Electorate

Kayode Fasua and Olaseni Durojaiye

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Mr. Jimi Agbaje yesterday urged voters to remain calm in face of the postponement of the 2019 elections. Also, former PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has described the shift in the polls as a great shock.

The duo made the remarks in separate statements yesterday, expressing optimism that the postponement would help the PDP consolidate its support base.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Council, Mr. Modupe Ogunbayo, Agbaje said the development “will afford the PDP to consolidate its hold on grounds already held at all levels of contest across the country and guarantee victory for the party.” Agbaje urged party faithful and all Nigerians “to remain calm and avoid violence of any kind as a reaction to the poll postponement.

“Rather than resort to violence I urge Nigerians and our supporters to remain steadfast and unwavering in the resolve to vote out the ruling party from office on the new dates announced for the elections.”

“We only hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would remain resolute in its stated promise to the conduct of a free, fair and credible electoral process in the 2019 elections.”

In his own statement, Jegede described the shift in the polls as a great shock.

Jegede, Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation in Ondo State, said he received the news of the election postponement with great shock and alarm.

He, also, expressed disappointment at the announcement, the timing, the purported reasons, and the consequences of the INEC’s decision on the people and the image of our dear country. God help Nigeria.