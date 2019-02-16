NGO Trains Tutors on Quality Learning, Growth Strategies

A non-government organisation,Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative,has charged teachers on effectiveness to aid improved output of education on the economy and the larger society.

The Organisation gave this charge at a workshop organised for primary school teachers in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, in partnership with School Board Management Committee,SBME in the local government area.

Addressing participants, founder of the organisation,Dr. Ama Onyerinma reiterated the importance of teachers in the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal ,SDG,Four , which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all.

She stated in particular the influence of positive primary school experience on the success of children socially and academically.

She said, “Primary Education encompasses the teaching of literacy, numeracy and reading skills. It also involve critical thinking, communication, social awareness and humanity.Positive primary school experience impact children to be life long learners and well integrated in society”

While highlighting the link between education and economic growth, Ama said,”Education has a bearing on economic growth insofar it is essential to improve human capital. An economy’s production capacity depends on different factors, including physical capital, technology and number of workers, as well as their quality.

This quality is largely determined by what is called human capital. An increase in workers’ educational level improves their human capital, productivity and economy’s output”.

Ama emphasized that education can only achieved its numerous purpose with adequacy of teachers across the board and therefore urged all stakeholders to rise up to the demands of quality education in the state.

“Effective education requires quality , motivated, dedicated, skilled and innovative teachers , who understand that learning is a vehicle for change and social development”.

Earlier, Chairman of Lagos Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, Mrs Ariyo Elizabeth commended the organisation for partnering with the state to improve quality of learning.

She added that the state was committed to improve the welfare of teachers in order to aid education output.