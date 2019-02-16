Iwobi Gets ‘Mixed Ratings’ in Arsenal’s Loss to BATE

Alex Iwobi played for 90 minutes as Arsenal slumped to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to BATE Borisov in Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 first leg fixture.

Unai Emery’s men are faced with the task of winning the second leg with more than a goal advantage.

These are how some of the media in England rated Iwobi on the night.

The mirror.co.uk in their appraisal of the performance of the Nigerian wrote: “Alex Iwobi. 6 – Lively on the edge of the area but lacked the creativity to play a final ball.”

The4thofficial.com considered the Nigerian as the Gunners’ best outfielder on the night.

“LAM: Alex Iwobi – 6/10.”

“He was Unai Emery’s biggest weapon going forward, but he lacked the cutting edge in the final third.”

ESPN. com gave Iwobi a 6 out of 10 which ordinarily is a pass mark albeit in this case a rather unsatisfactory showing by the Nigerian.

“MF Alex Iwobi, 6 – The Nigerian tends to have one good game followed by one bad one.

“After a decent showing at Huddersfield at the weekend, he was poor on this night. He seemed more affected than most by the bumpy pitch.”

For www.madaboutepl.com, it was a below-par performance by Iwobi which earned him only a 4 out of 10.

“Alex Iwobi 4/10. Just like Guendouzi, Iwobi showcased immense work-ethic but he struggled to make his presence felt in the final third.”