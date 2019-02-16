INEC Only Postponed APC’s Defeat by one Week, Says Ogun PDP

By Oladipupo Awojobi

Postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been condemned by the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the sudden postponement, the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the PDP, Alhaji Malik Ibitoye, said in a statement that the postponement was done in bad taste and that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had only postponed it’s doomsday.

Alhaji Ibitoye added in the statement, which was made available to journalists on Saturday, that it was now clear to all Nigerians that the APC was not ready for the general election.

According to him, “it is shocking and disheartening that Professor Yakubu Mahmood-led INEC waited till the last minute, when Nigerians were preparing to perform their civic rights, to postpone the much-awaited general elections by one week.”

He said, “This is quite unprecedented in the history of elections in Nigeria. The postponement of 2015 by the PDP then was done ahead of the election day and people were adequately informed of this as against the fire brigade approach of the ruling APC.”

The Publicity Secretary stressed that the Ogun State PDP, under the leadership of Engineer Bayo Dayo, was ready for the elections and that the party was sure of victory at all levels in the state.

He added that the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Senator Kashamu Buruji, was adequately prepared. He noted that this was a landmark election coming after 20 years of consistent democracy in Nigeria.

The statement read: “We will not allow the APC to truncate our hard earned democracy all because they want to win at all cost. Nigerians were ready to go to the polls before the elections were suddenly postponed without regard to the feelings of the people.

“INEC had assured the whole world that it was ready for the elections only for them to mess up the whole arrangement and postpone the elections due to their ill preparedness.

“We can hear the voice of Jacob and see the hand of Esau in all of these. This government has proven to be insensitive.

“We are ready to move forward and change this government that has shown lack of leadership prowess since it got to office almost four years ago.”