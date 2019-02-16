Election Postponement: Kano Residents Remain Indoors

Most residents of Kano city remained indoors on Saturday morning in spite of the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports majority of the residents had not come out in the morning.

NAN observed that all the major streets in the metropolis were deserted as only few private vehicles and commercial tricycle operators were plying the roads.

All the major markets and other business premises also remained shut even after the postponement of the election because majority of the residents were not aware of the new development.

Most of the people who spoke to NAN said they were not aware of the postponement earlier as they got to know about the development in the morning.

One of them, Salisu Abubakar, expressed disappointment over the postponement, saying he came from Abuja in order to exercise his civic responsibility but that his hope had been dashed.

“I left Abuja on Friday with the hope that I will vote today (Saturday) and return on Sunday to continue with my business but that the hope is now dashed.

“I don’t think I will be able to come back since I have exhausted what I have for now, “Abubakar said.

Malam Ado Sani, another resident who said he did not know what happened until he reached his polling unit at Yan’dutse primary school, condemned the postponement and asked INEC to explain to Nigerians the reasons behind the action.

“The commission should be able to explain to Nigerians in clear terms the reasons behind the postponement. This is necessary if the commission wants people to take it seriously,” Sani said.

NAN reports that the commission had shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections from Feb.16 to Feb.23, and moved the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections from March 2 to March 9. (NAN)