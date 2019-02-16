DStv, GOtv to Air Barcelona, Real Madrid Matches

Action resumes in the LaLiga this weekend with league leaders, Barcelona and their eternal rivals, Real Madrid both in action. The games involving the two big timers and other encounters in the LaLiga will be broadcast live exclusively to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact and GOtv MAX subscribers.

Barcelona, the defending champions, will, on Saturday, seek to recover from their disappointing goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao when they host struggling Real Valladolid. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport 7 to DStv subscribers and SuperSport Select 4 for GOtv subscribers at 8.45p.m.

Valladolid, with just one win in their last 10 games across all competitions, are mired in the 15th position.

Real, who are brimming with confidence arising from their derby victory over Atletico Madrid last week, have hauled themselves into second position and will hope to kick on from there when they host Girona, who are one point above the relegation places, having lost six of their last matches in all competitions and are without a win in their last 13 outings. The match will be beamed live at noon on Sunday on SuperSport 7 and 10 as well as SuperSport Select 2 and 4.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid’s title hopes are fast fading after two consecutive losses to Real Betis and Real Madrid. They will hope to return to winning ways when they host relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano. The match is live at 4.15p.m. on Saturday on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

Another mouth-watering clash will see 19th placed Villareal take on fourth-placed Sevilla. It is live on Sunday at 6:30p.m. on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4. Other games on today are Celta de Vigo vs Levante (1 pm on SuperSport 7and SuperSport Select 2 and 4), Real Sociedad vs Leganes (at 6:30p.m. on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4. On Sunday, Valencia will take on Espanyol (4:15p.m.), Real Betis will confront Deportivo Alaves (8:45p.m.). The matches will be live on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.