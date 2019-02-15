SWYF Preaches Togetherness

Ayodeji Ake

As Nigerians prepare for the general elections, the South West Youth Forum (SWYF) had an inclusive meeting having delegates in the South West geo-political Zone comprising Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Lagos states and reviewed the state of the nation, the group called on Nigerians to salvage the country together.

In a communique signed by the Secretary, SWYF, Comrade Adeola Akinjeji, the forum at the meeting considered it important to make its position known to the general public, especially as to where it pitches its tent among the various candidates and parties in lieu of the approaching general elections.

Some of the points made by the group as contained in the communique read: “Given the current heated political climate arising from 2019 general elections which are at a corner, the forum took a critical look at the performance of the President Muhamadu Buhari -led administration in the country vis-à-vis issues confronting our maturing democracy and then resolved as follows:

“Noted that the country is at a critical time of choosing their leaders across state and federal elections via the ballots and that the country needs credible leaders whose integrity cannot be questioned as individuals;

“Observed that the problem of Nigeria political system is not the political parties per se but of individual players who are found of changing parties but not their characters by doing the right thing because of their primordial, selfish interest;

“Noted with grave concern that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation so much so that if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill the nation as we can see that corruption is fighting back whilst the present government is tackling the menace headlong.

“We Encourage other youth to join the fray and rally round the federal government and cast their votes for Buhari-Osinbajo at the February presidential poll;

“Resolved today to continue to mobilise aggressively the electorate (youth) to vote massively to Buhari, work assiduously to ensure President recorded a resounding victory at the poll in the February 16th election for the next level sustainable growth and development of our dear nation; and thus, we call on Nigerians to salvage the country together