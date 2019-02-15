In Abuja, Garden After Work Returns

Yinka Olatunbosun

Art enthusiasts in Abuja will be elated soon as the secondedition of Garden After Work returns on February 21.

Featuring the curator and artist, Nduwhite Ndubuisi Ahanonu; Nigeria’s first circus company, Patatrak Circus which was established in 2017 by acrobat and teacher, Ekpoawan Eden and live guitar music by Jonbethel Ezeugo.

Born in EbonyiState, Ezeugo had been travelling across the country with his rare African sound which he calls “Afro soul”. He is currently working on a revolutionary album titled, “1967”.

Garden After Work is a hub of creatives in Abuja to share new creative projects with like-minded artists in a relaxed atmosphere. The event usually takes place every third Thursday of the month. It is hosted by Institut Francais Du Nigeria, Wuse 2, Abuja.