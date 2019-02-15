Elections: Police Restrict Movement of Vehicles on Saturday

Immigration orders closure of borders by noon Friday

Alex Enumah and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu, Thursday announced vehicular restriction on election day taking place on February 16 within the hours of 6a.m. to 6p.m.

This is as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) also ordered the closure of all borders by 12p.m. today.

According to Adamu, the order forms part of efforts by the police to maintain public order, public wellbeing and safety as well as national security as it relates to the conduct of the presidential election slated for this weekend.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the restriction would assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process.

Adamu, however, urged the citizens to troop out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the police and other security agencies have already put in place adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.

“While regretting the inconveniences the restriction will cause the citizens, the IG however warns that the force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election,” the statement read.

The police boss therefore enjoined the citizens to steer clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating the people’s will, noting that the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure of all borders by 12p.m. today.

The affected borders include those of Nigeria and Niger; Nigeria and Benin Republic; Nigeria and Chad; and Nigeria and Cameroon.

In a statement issued by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, and signed by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, the borders will be re-opened by 12 noon on Sunday.

The statement said: “The federal government has directed that the country’s land borders be closed from 12 noon of today to 12noon of Sunday, February 17, 2019.

“This is to secure and control movements at the borders within the period of the elections, therefore, the public should ensure compliance.”