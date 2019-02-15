Elections: INEC Takes Delivery of Sensitive Materials to Plateau, Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of the preparation for Saturday’s elections, the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has taken delivery of sensitive materials to its offices in Plateau and Plateau State.

The office in Plateau has also gone ahead to distribute materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) premises.

The materials distributed Thursday evening are ballot papers and result sheets with a view to showing everybody in the country that INEC is willing to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

All the officials and agents of the political parties witnessed the offloading of the materials and subsequent distribution, and they expressed satisfaction.

Speaking to the stakeholders, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Halilu Pai, said that the distribution of the sensitive materials was done in the open glare of all to show the Commission’s transparency.

“You can see, the political parties are here, the security personnel are here and the press and other stakeholders are all here. We are going to now share these things local government by local government. And we intend to start from the farthest distance.

“Fortunately, INEC has always intended, with the support of the stakeholders, to improve on the delivery. “Now all these materials are being customised, unlike before when they came we just pieced them here but this time, they are already being arranged local government

by local government and by offices. Is it the presidential, the senatorial or the House of Representatives?

“And because of time, it is already 5.30 p.m. We have far places like Wase, Quaan Pan, Langtang North, Langtang South and others. So, we seek your understanding and cooperation to view this that we are doing

it transparently,” Pai added.

He said that whoever had any comment or observation to make, they should take note of what is being delivered to any local so that the agent there at the local government office will also witness what has been delivered to them at the CBN and what is offloaded at the local government level.

Meanwhile, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Kwara State , Malam Garba Attahiru- Madami, has said the commission has taken the delivery of all sensitive materials meant for this Saturday elections.

The sensitive materials, include ballot papers, Form EC 8 and result sheet forms were being sorted into the various local governments councils areas of the state.

Attahiru-Madami said this yesterday in Ilorin that all the sensitive materials were in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).