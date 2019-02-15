Awaiting Floodlights, Frenzy and Fans at Lagos Theatre Festival 2019

Yinka Olatunbosun

Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is one of the reasons for culture buffs to witness a surge in theatrical performances in Nigeria and this year retains the tradition. Asides Freedom Park, which is the main venue for this event, 19 other venues had been selected as the platforms for promoting artistry rendered in no fewer than 100 performances.

The theme, “Imagine the Unimaginable,” will run through the performances from March 4 till 10, whether it is monologue or 5-act play. Like last year’s edition, the 2019 edition will have curated and fringe strands.

The fringe is an open access festival for all genres in the performing arts including small theatre, children’s theatre, dance, film, spoken word, comedy, puppetry, cabaret, music and interdisciplinary arts; it is designed to allow performers and companies not participating in the curated festival an opportunity to present work for viewing.

Founded by the British Council in 2013, the LTF has been an international rallying point for performers drawn from Nigeria, US, UK, Europe and Africa at large. What makes the festival unique is the use of unconventional space for performances. This concept has revolutionised theatre practice in Nigeria, validating in practical terms the iconic words of the Elizabethan period playwright, William Shakespeare that “All the World’s a stage.”

For seven days, fans will mill around the venues, pop corn in hand, as they watch their preferred shows, based on reviewsor word of mouth.