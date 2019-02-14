PDP Planing to Bribe INEC, APC Alleges

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of planning strategies to undermine the electoral process and to rig the election in its favour.

A statement issued on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, alleged that the opposition had apparently orchestrated attacks on some facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); syndicated fake news and planted false reports on the elections as part of the PDP’s strategies ahead of the elections.

It said it was in posession of confidential report by the foreign elections strategists/consultants that recommended that the PDP take “urgent steps to rectify its poor electoral standing.

“At the PDP’s strategy meeting held a few hours ago, the opposition party resolved to monetarily induce major actors and institutions in the electoral process with a view to compromising them ahead of the elections.

“In this regard, the main opposition party has perfected plans to share money to persons and actors considered critical to the success of the elections,” it said.

APC said PDP has also perfected plans to distribute between $5 million and $10 million to the states for “logistics and mobilisation” on election day.

It said PDP is targeting INEC officials, security agencies and observers to make them agreeable to their rigging plots and other evil machinations

“The PDP is also using faceless bloggers to attack frontline security agencies in the social media as part of their plan to discredit the agencies,” it said.