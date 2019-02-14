Fast, Pray for Peaceful Polls, Osinbajo Charges Christian Clerics

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Plateau clerics to fast and pray for a peaceful election and to bring the plans and purpose of God to pass in Nigeria.

The vice-president was at the Special Prayer for the 2019 general election, organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter.

He said Christians are the salt of the earth with a mandate to heal the land and implement God’s plans by being

salt of the nation.

According to him, “The destiny of this nation rests upon us. If we look away, there is the tendencies for us to make mistakes. We are supposed to be fearless like Mordecai and Esther and be more alive to our responsibilities to our nation.

“To bring God’s plans and purposes to pass in this nation, we must fast and pray for those in government because we are the salt of the earth. God has plans for our nation therefore we should continue to pray in order to experience peace.”

He commended Governor Simon Lalong for the prevailing peace on the Plateau, adding that this was a result of his efforts and determination, coupled with prayers of the people.

“In 2014, I was minding my business when I was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate. I never expected that I would be nominated but when I told my father in the Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye, I expected him to say no, but he encouraged me,” he said.

Also speaking, Lalong thanked God for sparing the life of the vice-president in a recent helicopter crash, adding that his escape along with others in the crash was a clear demonstration of God’s miracle.

He enjoined politicians, especially candidates to be ready to accept

the outcome of the elections.

Meanwhile, also charging Christians in the north to conduct themselves

peacefully during the elections, Rev. Yakubu Pam, Chairman of CAN in the northern states, called on voters to go out en mass to exercise their franchise.

Pam, in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos, cautioned that those bent on fomenting trouble on election day in any polling unit in the states of the north should have a re-think as security agents will not spare such persons.

Pam also warned the youths to steer clear of thuggery, urging them not to become tools in the hands of treacherous politicians.

“The whole world is watching the political events in Nigeria during this election. We cannot afford to fail. As Christian leaders, we have prayed that God will make the exercise peaceful,” Pam added.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to caution their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.