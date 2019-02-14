Enugu Monarchs Reiterate Support for Ugwuanyi’s Reelection Bid

Traditional rulers in Enugu North Senatorial District on Thursday, reaffirmed their February 16, 2018, unanimous endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The royal fathers, who met with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Adada House, Nsukka Local Government Area, shortly before the Enugu North Senatorial District Mega Rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told the governor that they were impressed with his unprecedented achievements in the state, stressing that their Uzo-Uwani decision in 2018 on his re-election stands.

Speaking, the Vice Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Chairman, Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe R.S.N Ezeh, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s giant strides in the rural communities, especially the N10 million earmarked for each of the 458 autonomous communities in the state to execute priority projects of their choice under the “One Community One Project” programme.

Igwe Eze added that the Ofor the royal fathers had presented to Gov. Ugwuanyi as a symbol of their endorsement and support for his re-election also stands.

In his speech, the Patron, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Osisi Idodo of Essodo, Igbo-Eze North LGA, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “all the traditional rulers will give you 99% votes of our subjects”, saying: “you are not contesting election with anybody”.

The monarchs, who came out in their numbers, therefore, offered special prayers for the governor’s resounding victory at the polls as well as successes in all his other endeavours and asked him to continue to count on their unalloyed support and cooperation.