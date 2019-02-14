APC Submits Zamfara Candidates’ List to INEC

Notifies commission of Appeal Court ruling

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Following the ruling of an Appeal court in Sokoto, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted the list of candidates from Zamfara State that will take part in the general election to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While confirming the move in an interview with journalists at the APC headquarters in Abuja Wednesday night, the Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, said the party acted based on the latest ruling of the Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto which he claimed upheld the earlier judgement of the Zamfara State High Court ordering INEC to accept the party’s candidates.

Yari said: “We in Zamfara State are happy at the development because we knew that we did the right thing and conducted our primaries.”

He said the Appeal Court had only reaffirmed the position of the lower court in Zamfara State.

Also confirming the development, the APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, said the party had officially forwarded the ruling of the Appeal Court to INEC for consideration.

“What we owe INEC is to officially notify it of the new ruling of the Appeal Court on the Zamfara State matter which is what we have done. We have forwarded copies of the court order to INEC and for it to reflect the names of our already submitted candidates on the ballot paper when the election starts on Saturday,” he said.