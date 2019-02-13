Voters in Ikpoba-Okha count gains of Obaseki-led govt, vow to vote for APC candidates  

…list St Saviour, Erediauwa roads, Emotan Gardens, others

Some residents of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, have vowed to mobilise their peers and other voters in the area, come Saturday February 16, to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Isoken Igbinoba, who resides in St Saviour area of Benin City, said that the ongoing construction of St Saviour Road and the 1800-unit Emotan Gardens Estate are two projects initiated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, that are changing the status of the area from a semi-rural settlement to an urban centre.

According to Mr Igbinoba: “Life is returning to communities along the St. Saviour Road since the construction of St Saviour Road began. The value of land has increased in the area and a lot of people who abandoned the area are rushing back to be part of the new life that the road and the Emotan Gardens estate have brought.

“So there is no argument over the party we in our community will vote for. Our votes are for the APC. For decades we were abandoned. The St Saviour Road featured in all electioneering campaigns since 1999, but we never got the road until Governor Obaseki gave it to us.”

He added: “The Emotan Gardens is a city within a city that will attract huge socio-economic activities to Ikpoba-Okha LGA. We are for Governor Obaseki and everything he stands for. No hoodwinking or cajoling will change our mind.

“We cannot truncate the good things we are enjoying under the current administration with our own hands. Obaseki loves the ordinary Edo man and woman, he has also approved the remodelling of Umelu Primary School for us. All these are happening in just two years of his administration.”

Another resident, Mrs Ewemade Ogunsuyi, said: “I have not been voting in the past because I did not see why I would go and stand in the sun and elect people who did not care about our welfare.

“But come Saturday February 16, I will vote for the government that constructed Erediauwa Street, which has made access to township very easy for us. We abandoned our house in Erediauawa for years before the APC government came to our rescue.”

Mrs Ogunsuyi added: “Now we can go to Sapele Road and Upper Sokponba Road with ease. All our people in Erediauwa are for Obaseki because many streets in this are also being constructed. What more can we ask for?

“As a trader, I am one of those who have been rescued from the reign of thugs by Governor Obaseki. The sanity in all markets now is beyond compare. We never thought anyone could remove thugs from our markets. We do not want a return of all the terrible things we experienced and that is why we are backing all APC candidates in the next elections.”