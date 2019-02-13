Queens College, FSTC Get Technology Experience Centre

Jonathan Eze

Skool Media, an education technology consultant company focused on revamping the education sector has donated a world-class technology experience centre to Queens College, Yaba and Federal Science and Technical College in Lagos.

This is also as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, expressed the federal government’s commitment to the realisation of excellent ICT education in schools.

Echono, who disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the inauguration of the technology experience centre, said ICT delivery in schools would redefine the teaching processes in order to give students the leverage to compete with their counterparts in other countries.

“Skool Media came with the aim of extending the frontiers of not only ICT education delivery, but also to use ICT skills in solving problems prevalent in our world today.”

Echono, who was represented by the Director, ICT, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abubakar Isah, said the centres would facilitate students’ technology experience, fast track learning and design innovative thinking and enhance project-based learning in schools.

He commended Skool Media, saying that government believes in such Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects to develop the country.

Speaking at the event, the Project Director, Skool Media, Mr. Moses Imayi said the firm had invested about N500 million towards driving the growth of digital education sector across the six geo-political zones in the country.

“Our expectation is to invest in the future of Nigerian children and equip them with the relevant skills for global competitiveness in the knowledge economy. Quality education has been a major backbone of our strategic plan as we continue to be a role model for the adoption of technology in education in Africa and the opportunity of being a reference point for all ed-tech stakeholders in Nigeria.”

Imayi said the purpose of the centre is to make learning fun and seamless, while engaging technology and innovation to drive productivity.

He highlighted the skills to be acquired at the tech centres to include coding, Google digital skills, hackathons, information retrieval-information literacy using search engines, creative writing and public speaking workshops.

On her part, the Principal, Queens College, Mrs. Yakubu Oyinloye said the digital tech centres would enhance the value of learning and performance of students while equipping them with various skills to boost their competitiveness in a dynamic world.