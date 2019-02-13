No Postponement of Elections over Burnt Materials, Says INEC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not postpone elections in any part of the country on account of recent fire incidents that affected its offices in Plateau and Anambra states.

The National Commissioner in charge of Information, Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, who spoke at unveiling of the Civil Society election Situation Room Hub at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja Wednesday assured that the commission will proceed with the election as scheduled.

Also both the British High Commissioner and United States Ambassador have said that a credible presidential poll on Saturday will send a positive signal to the international community and investors that Nigeria is consolidating on her democracy.

However, a coalition of civil society observer groups has expressed concern over threats to a peacefully conduct of the election, adding that it expected the Federal Government to denounce the inciting statement credited to Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai

Details later….