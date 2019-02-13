Appeal Court Dismisses Zamfara APC’s Appeal on Election

By Tobi Soniyi

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has dismissed an appeal against the judgment of a Zamfara State High Court asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for various offices in Zamfara State.

The judgment returns the parties to the status quo before the appeal court’s decision.

The federal high court’s judgment which stopped the party from participating in the elections has not been set aside while the judgment of a Zamfara State High Court which asked INEC to recognize the party’s candidates for the election also subsists.

A three-member panel of judges unanimously dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.

INEC has earlier insisted it would not recognise the Zamfara candidates who were produced after the stipulated time for the primaries.

The electoral body also maintained its position following conflicting judgments on the matter by a high court of Zamfara and federal high court on the same day.