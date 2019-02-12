Heads of State Endorse Africa Business Health Forum

Regina Ogwuche

Heads of States and business leaders will converge in Addis Abba, Ethiopia today, February 12, 2019, to examine opportunities to accelerate economic development and growth of the continent through a healthcare reform agenda that focuses on the wellbeing of employees for a more active and productive workforce.

The forum will take place on the margin of the 32nd African Union Summit and will unify Africa’s key decision makers in exploring opportunities for catalysing growth in the continent’s economy, through business partnerships to invest in the health sector

According to the Co-chair, GBCHealth, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede ,“African leaders now have a stronger sense of urgency to combat the lack of quality health care that Africans endure. The inequality of healthcare available to Africans compared to people in other parts of the globe is vast and unacceptably pervasive. With the cooperation of both the public and private sectors, there is a huge potential to boost health outcomes with significant financial gains.”

Ideated by foremost entrepreneur and financial leader, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and backed by one of Africa’s top business leader and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, ABHF will identify solutions to Africa’s health challenges with the objective of driving business leadership, strengthening partnerships, and facilitating investments to change the face of healthcare in Africa.

In his remark, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said, “African Business Health Forum promises to be a game changer. Our goal is to mobilise private sector capabilities to save millions of lives by focusing on innovation, partnerships, advocacy, and impact investments.”

The key highlights of the forum is the launch of the Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa Report and African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth), a coalition that will mobilise a core group of private sector champions through a coordinated platform to advance health outcomes and shape health systems across Africa.