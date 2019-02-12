APC to Sanction Amosun, Loyalists over Disruption of Campaign Rally

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has said that it will take punitive measures against Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun and all those behind the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari and other senior party leaders at the venue of the presidential campaign rally in Ogun State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre-Issa Onilu, the party blamed the Ogun State governor for what it described as, “premeditated attack” on President Buhari and other leaders at the Ogun State rally.

“This is one act of indiscipline too many. The APC will not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member no matter how highly placed,” it said.

The party said it will review the gross misconduct of deliberately positioning thugs to attack and embarrass the President and the party’s leadership.

Referring to the party primaries that produced Dapo Abiodun as governorship candidate, the party said the decision of the National Working Committee to uphold the wishes of party members is unbendable.

It said whatever means being presently deployed by persons intending to undermine the wishes of the people for personal gains will not be tolerated

“The party will take a decision on this matter immediately after the elections.

“It must be stated that party supremacy and discipline according to our constitution are not matters of choice but binding principles which must be adhered to by ALL party members.

“The APC is a party known for discipline, justice, fairness and equality hence any plan to destroy what this party stands for would be rejected. No single person will be allowed to put his personal and selfish interests ahead of the wishes of the people of Ogun state and elsewhere,” it said.