9mobile Wins Award

9mobile has announced that it was recently recognised as ‘Telecom Company of the Year 2018.’

The telecom company said it received the award from the Leadership Group Limited, publishers of Leadership newspaper, in recognition of its resilience and stability in the face of challenges which the company pulled through over the past two years.

While presenting the award to 9mobile during an awards ceremony which took place in Abuja recently, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Group Limited, Abdul Gombe, said the decision to honour 9mobile was reached by an enlarged Board of Editors of the organisation at their meeting.

He commended 9mobile for emerging stronger from its many tests including the challenging operating environment, tough regulatory requirements, threat of take-over by a banking consortium and post-acquisition realities.

Receiving the award, the Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, commended the Leadership Group Limited for finding the telco worthy of the honour, stating that it would serve as further motivation to the new board and management to continue building a world-class telecommunications company.

“Indeed 2018 was a defining year for 9mobile, but we saw it as an opportunity to show our mettle and spirit of resilience. Our appreciation also goes to all our stakeholders – our regulators who worked assiduously to ensure that the transition process was seamless; investors and financial partners that sustained the flow of critical lifeblood that we needed to stay afloat, and our customers who demonstrated loyalty and confidence in the brand,” he added.

According to a statement, Beuvelet, who received the award alongside the telco’s Chief Financial Officer, Phillips Oki; Company Secretary, Ore Olajide and Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, pledged 9mobile’s commitment to transacting business with integrity, putting value for customer spend at the core of its propositions, and disrupting the market with innovative products and services.