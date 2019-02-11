Okowa Mourns Former Mid-Western Region Military Gov, Ejoor

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa last night described the death of a former military governor of the defunct Mid-Western State and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General David Ejoor (rtd) as a great loss to Nigeria and the state.

Okowa, who expressed sadness over the demise of the 87-year-old Ejoor, who was COAS from 1971 to 1975, said the former military governor, a senior chief in Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, fought for the country’s unity, particularly during her trials.

The first indigenous Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) died yesterday in Lagos after a brief illness.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, condoled with the Ejoor family of Ovwor-Olomu, Olomu the king and Urhobo Nation over the demise of the former general.

He stated that the news of Ejoor’s death has left him devastated, especially when Nigeria needs his wise counsel especially as the country goes into another round of elections.

The governor added that he was consoled by the fact that the departed former Chief of Army Staff would remain immortal and never to be forgotten in the history of Nigeria.

According to the governor: “As Deltans we are extremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Gen. Ejoor to the Nigerian Army where he first served as the Governor of Mid-Western Region State from January 1966 – August 1967, first Nigerian Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from January 1969 – January 1971 and later as Chief of Army Staff from January 1971 – July 1975.

“Gen. Ejoor had an illustrious military career and served the nation with all his heart; with full dedication and commitment to duty. His contributions to the end of the Nigeria Civil War remain indelible in the minds of Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of our dear state, I extend my deepest condolences to the Ejoor’s family, the Urhobo nation and the people of Ovwor-Olomu where he hails from.’’