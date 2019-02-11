Buhari Mourns Ejoor, Describes Ex-Army Chief as Man of Positive Character

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday said he was saddened by the death of the first military governor of Mid-western Region and a former Chief of Army Staff, Major General David Ejoor (rtd.)

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with the Ejoor family, the Urhobo nation, and the government and people of Delta State on behalf of the Federal Executive Council on the demise of the elder statesman whom he also described as a “courageous officer, who had a distinguished career in the military and remarkable service to the nation.”

According to the statement, Buhari recalled that as the first military Governor of the Mid-Western Region, “during one of the darkest years in the nation’s history, and first indigenous Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, who also held many other national leadership positions, the President regards Gen. Ejoor, as a hardworking military officer whose loyalty, commitment and dedication to the unity of the country were never in doubt.”

It added that Buhari affirmed that the former army chief, who was once the President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, would be long remembered and honoured as a man of positive character and vision, whom he said provided profound inspiration to countless number of military officers and Nigerians that came in close contact with him.

The statement added that the president prayed the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed senior citizen and comfort all who mourn the much respected octogenarian.