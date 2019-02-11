Bill Clinton to Deliver Keynote at the Signing of National Peace Accord

The National Peace Committee, mindful of the importance of peaceful elections and non-violent transfer of power, has invited former President Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States of America and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland, to visit Nigeria from February 12 to 13, 2019 ahead of the Nigerian presidential election.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Secretariat, National Peace Committee, The Kukah Centre, Father Atta Barkindo, both President Clinton and Baroness Scotland will deliver goodwill messages at the signing ceremony of the “National Peace Accord”, which will hold at Abuja International Conference Centre on 13 February.

The National Peace Committee had engaged various stakeholders in preparation for the 2019 general election.

The statement added that President Clinton would also hold meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. “As we move into Nigeria’s national elections, the threat of unrest has to be taken seriously. Both Guests of Honour enjoy enormous respect in Nigeria and beyond and we look forward to his counsel and advice to help Nigeria navigate through what will hopefully be a peaceful and fair electoral cycle.

“The National Peace Committee is grateful to the Kofi Annan Foundation for supporting this process, and, after 2015, again supporting free and fair elections in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The NPC has engaged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security services, 91 registered parties, the media and civil society organisations. Also considering some of the challenges faced, the Committee organised the 1st signing of the National Peace Accord on December 11, 2018 to support peaceful campaigns and political rallies.

Following from this, the Committee, led by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has organised the 2nd signing of the National Peace Accord which would be held on February 13 (tomorrow), at the Abuja International Conference

Centre.

“This signing is aimed towards committing stakeholders to accepting the outcome of the vote, as long as it is announced by INEC, the body empowered by law and is adjudged to be free, fair and credible,” the statement added.