5,000 N’Delta Youths to Benefit from Amnesty Mini-van, Tricycle Scheme

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has said 5,000 youths from the Niger Delta will benefit from its mini-van and tricycle mobile scheme.

It also said that it would train another 1,000 youths in waste management and renewable energy.

The Rivers State Liaison Manager Fenibo Jack stated this Monday at the inauguration of its liaison office in Port Harcourt.

Jack disclosed that the Rivers State government is collaborating with the University of Port Harcourt and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to manage waste in line with the global trend.

The liaison officer also said youths would be trained as surveillance cadets as part of a wider scheme to get the agitators engaged.

He said: “We are grateful to the special adviser for his wisdom to establish this office. We recall that on assumption of duties in March, 2018, the special adviser had promised to take the programme to the next level by reaching to the grassroots. We are elated that his promise has come to reality.

“Our people are appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari for his unshakable interest on the plight of our people by consolidating on the gains of PAP, by re-organising the implementation process in order to conform in line with global practices.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has stated that the Rivers Liaison Office was opened for easy accessibility to the head office.

Dokubo said the office would reduce the risk of the Niger Delta agitators travelling to Abuja to lodge their grievances.

He told them that activities of PAP have been brought to their doorsteps and urged them to make judicial use of the office.

Dokubo said: “The idea of travelling from here to Abuja to lodge complaints will not be again. The closeness of the office affords you the opportunity to easily lay your complaints without necessarily travelling to Abuja.

“The programme is now at your doorstep. It is for you. Today is a historic day with the commissioning of the liaison office.”