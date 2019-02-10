The Supreme Court Trap

With Reno Omokri

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has been compromised. That ought to be clear to anybody with discernment. The ordeal of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen is just the tip of the iceberg. The Buhari administration has a hold on my other Justices.

In fact, this is not limited to the Supreme Court. The entire Nigerian judiciary has been compromised by the Buhari administration and the the administration of justice going forward is suspect.

Imagine that the head of the Code of Conduct Tribunal is publicly known to be a man tainted with strong and seemingly substantial allegations of corruption, yet he has been left at his position. It is clear that that is a deliberate action. They have a hold over him and he has to do their bidding or else.

Just look at the whole Onnoghen saga. The Code of Conduct Bureau, with lightning speed, cooperated with President Buhari’s former spokesman, Mr Dennis Aghanya, and released Justice Onnoghen’s asset declaration forms to him. Yet, the same CCB would not release asset forms of persons suspected of corruption within Buhari’s inner circle, when requested to by members of the public.

For instance, relying on the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, Punch Newspapers on January 24, 2019, requested the asset declaration forms of the Chief of Staff to the President, AbbaKyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu; and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi amongst others.

Till date, the CCB, which released the asset declaring forms to Buhari’s former spokesman with dispatch, has ignored the Punch. What do you make of that? It is obvious that the CCB has been compromised and has become a sword in the hand of the Buhari cabal to be used on its political enemies and those, like Onnoghen, who they see as a stumbling block to their quest for dictatorial control of Nigeria.

That is why I was very upset when the Peoples Democratic Party commended the recent Supreme Court judgment on Rivers state which barred the All Progressives Congress from fielding candidates for the 2019 General Elections.

In its reaction to the judgment, the PDP got carried away and said inter alia as follows:

“The courage displayed by the Supreme Court in delivering the judgment at this critical time in our national life has also restored the confidence of Nigerians in the institution of the Judiciary and our democratic order.”

This is exactly what the Buhari cabal wanted and the PDP walked right into their trap. Let me explain further.

That the Supreme Court has been compromised is a fact. The APC never stood any chance in Rivers State. You and I know that. They were going to lose there and lose big time. All polls, not the PDP’s and the APC’s and even independent third party polls are clear on this fact. It is obvious. My belief is that the two members of the outer cabal that are used for dirty work by the inner cabal, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai, sacrificed Rivers, via the Supreme Court, in order to bait the PDP to affirm and validate the court.

By saying that the Supreme Court’s judgment on Rivers’ APC had “restored the confidence of Nigerians in the institution of the Judiciary and our democratic order”, the PDP has done exactly what the cabal wanted.

This is not about Rivers. This is about the Presidential elections. The cabal intend to rig the February 16, 2019 elections and their desperation is what led to the “body bag” comment by Nasir El-Rufai, a known tool of the cabal. The cabal know that when they do rig, there will be a vigorous legal challenge and a fight back by the world community.

The intention of compromising the Supreme Court is to ensure they rule in Buhari’s favour, should a case come before them (and that appears to be a likely scenario). By sacrificing Rivers and getting the PDP to hail the Supreme Court as restoring confidence in the judiciary, they intend that to validate the court and they will use it as a legal and public relations tool for the international community to say-hey look, after all the PDP affirmed and validated the court when it suited them and they are now crying foul, it is sour grapes.

The Peoples Democratic Party have already fallen for the trap, however, I would want to urge them to wise up and prepare for what may come. They must stop affirming the Supreme Court and ask their spokesmen to be less enthusiastic and more circumspect in their comments about Rivers and the judgment and any other judgment that might be given between now and the election.

A word is enough for the wise and I believe that the Peoples Democratic Party is wise enough to read this and realise that they have been played and to take steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

Reno’s Nuggets

Reno’s Darts

Osinbajo: Sir, Nigerians say we can’t point to a single project initiated, started and completed by our administration in the last 4 years.

Buhari: Osunbade, ask them to go and see the big broom at Abuja City Gate.

Share to #SweepOutBuhari

