Nobody Can Predict 2019 Election Result, Says Ekweremadu

James Sowole in Akure

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu Saturday said no person could accurately predict the 2019 presidential election result, noting that the poll would be keenly contested.

He noted that it was an indication that the decision of several chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), himself inclusive, to stay back to revive the party after the 2015 general elections had paid off.

The lawmaker spoke while fielding questions during an interactive radio programme on Urban 94.5 FM Radio, Enugu, at the weekend.

During the programme, Ekweremadu said his decision to remain in the PDP during its trying times and despite political persecutions, was to ensure Nigeria continued to enjoy a balanced democracy devoid of one-party system.

“The beauty of democracy is stiff competition and vibrant opposition. If you recall my statement in April 2015 after we lost the presidential election, I made it clear that on the PDP we stand. I did not nurse any illusion that it would be a smooth ride, but I was determined to pay the price.

“For me, we have paid a lot of price in the PDP. I have committed so much of my time to making sure that PDP is what it is today. I am proud to see the product of those efforts manifest. Today, the PDP is a party to contend with.

“You could not say the same thing about the party in 2016, for instance. Then, the party was in shambles. We were able to put things together. Together with our friends, colleagues, our governors and some other people, who stayed behind, we were able to rebuild the PDP.”

On the chances of the major political parties, Ekweremadu explained, “Let me tell you the exact thing about what is happening presently.

“Ahead of the presidential election, no one can surely say that this party would win or this candidate would win. But in 2015 or 2016, nobody gave PDP a chance and today PDP has bounced back to life.

“So, when you watch the rallies, you say oh, this is a huge crowd for APC in Adamawa or that was a huge PDP crowd in Katsina, the home of the President.

“That is an interesting thing. That is exactly what we worked for. We are able to see Nigerians participating. So, I am happy when I see this close contest and by the grace of God, PDP will win”, he added.