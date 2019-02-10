Inegbedion, Ikpea pledge credible representation, to mainstream Esan ideals in nat’l politics

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for the Edo Central Senatorial seat in the National Assembly, Hon. John Inegbedion, has assured voters in Edo Central of strong representation in the Senate to mainstream Esan ideals in national politics, when elected.

Inegbedion who gave the assurance during an interview with journalists in Uromi, noted that the 2019 general election presents Esan people the opportunity to move out of politics of opposition, which has not yielded the desired development in Edo Central Senatorial District.

He said he would be counting on the support of Esan people and residents in Edo Central in the forthcoming general elections, to elect him to represent them in the Senate so he could join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Godwin Obaseki in marshaling a development-focused agenda for Edo Central.

Inegbedion said, “we will solidify the developmental strides being delivered by President Buhari and Governor Obaseki in different sectors of Edo Central from agriculture, social welfare, roads, and many others. I will bring to bear the notable ideals of our land in my engagements at the Senate when elected into office.”

APC candidate for Esan South East and Esan North East Federal Constituency, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, said he is committed to bringing development to the constituency.

He said, “A lot will be achieved when we have representatives in Abuja supporting the governor’s development agenda. I will provide credible representation for my people in Edo Central at the federal level.”

Other APC candidates in Edo Central include House of Representatives candidate for Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, Idiake Patrick; Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) candidate for Esan Central Local Government Area, Victor Edoror; EDHA candidate for Esan North Constituency I, Hon. Frank Okiye, EDHA candidate for Esan North Constituency II, Hon. Emma Okoduwa.