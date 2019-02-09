Election: We Will Stop Atiku from Winning in South East, Says Youth Leader

National Coordinator, I Believe In President Muhammadu Buhari 2019, Comrade Frank Ramsey Ezike, has said that his youth based platform would stop the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from winning in the South East in next week’s presidential election.

Comrade Ezike, who stated this Friday while addressing a Press Conference, said he had worked so hard nationwide using his youth-based platform, to drum support for the President’s re-election bid.

This, he said, he had been doing through grassroots mobilisation of the youth as well as the adult voters in the South-East despite what he described as the so-called endorsement of the PDP presidential candidate by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He predicted that Buhari will sweep the votes in South-East states, given the willingness of the electorate in the zone “to identify with a tried, tested and disciplined political leadership.”

He said, “PMB will offer long-awaited democratic aspirations within the next four years of purposeful development administration and handover of political power, when he clinches the presidential victory come February 16th, 2019.”

He said his youth-based platform, I Believe in President Muhammadu Buhari 2019, a political support group for the re-election of the President, started its nationwide sensitisation drive in 2017, drumming solidarity for this objective.

According to him, the group, powered by Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiative (SEAI) with the sole aim of galvanising political and electoral support for Buhari’s second term bid, is determined to ensure continuity of good governance, due to the APC presidential candidate’s capacity to manage the gains of his 2015 electoral successes as evidenced in his verifiable democratic scorecard.

He said the group had presence in the 774 Local Government Areas in the country and had put strategies in place to checkmate any act of rigging in the South East by the PDP as far as the February 16 presidential polls and National Assembly elections were concerned.

He said the purported electoral support given to Atiku by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo holds no water, as the people of the South East were not ready to gamble with their votes at a time they were supposed to carefully define their political interests by way of secured electoral investments for the future.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in their calculations, may have their reasons for the said electoral endorsement but all the members of the youth population across the five states of the South East and significant other eligible voters, are set to vote for PMB 100 per cent,” Comrade Ezike added.

He said no right-thinking voter of South East extraction will want to gamble with his valued voting right in terms of electoral investment.