Buhari Nominates 30 for RMAFC

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation names of 30 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the submission was in line with constitutional provision.

The presidential aide revealed that the names were conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

S/N STATE NAME POSITION

1. Ebonyi Engineer. Elias Mbam

(Chairman)

2. Abia Chris Alozie Akomas (Commissioner)

3. Akwa Ibom Ayang Sunday Okon (Commissioner)

4. Anambra Chima Philip Okafor (Commissioner)

5. Bauchi Prof. Isa B. Mohammed (Commissioner)

6. Benue Samuel Adaa Maagbe (Commissioner)

7. Cross River Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley (Commissioner)

8. Delta Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga (Commissioner)

9. Ebonyi Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu (Commissioner)

10. Edo Mr. Victor Eboigbe (Commissioner)

11. Ekiti Amujo Philip Ajayi (Commissioner)

12. Enugu Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi (Commissioner)

13. FCT Hon. Musa Tanko Abari (Commissioner)

14. Gombe Mohammed Kabeer Usman (Commissioner)

15. Jigawa Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel (Commissioner)

16. Katsina Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi (Commissioner)

17. Kano Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi (Commissioner)

18. Kebbi Rilwan Hussein Abarshi (Commissioner)

19. Kogi Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul (Commissioner)

20. Kwara Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman (Commissioner)

21. Lagos Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle (Commissioner)

22. Nasarawa Aliyu A. Abdulkadir (Commissioner)

23. Niger Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima (Commissioner)

24. Ogun Mr. Fari Adebayo (Commissioner)

25. Ondo Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin (Commissioner)

26. Oyo Kolade Daniel Abimbola (Commissioner)

27. Plateau Mr. Alexander Shaiyen (Commissioner)

28. Rivers Wenah Asondu Temple (Commissioner)

29. Yobe Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri (Commissioner)

30. Zamfara Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau (Commissioner).