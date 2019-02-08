To Reverse Medical Tourism, Reddington Unveils another World Class Hospital

Martins Ifijeh

As part of contributions towards addressing the rising incidence of medical tourism in Nigeria, Reddington Hospital Group has unveiled another world class healthcare facility in Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The hospital, which focuses on primary care, emergency medicine, diagnostic and multi-specialist care, aims to bring healthcare access closer to residents of Lekki and its environs.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer of Reddington Hospital Group, Adeyemi Onabowale, said the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and world class specialists to give quality care experience to patients.

He said: “We have continued to expand our reach so as to contribute our quota to universal health coverage because we want to ensure there is improved access and quality of care irrespective of locations or traffic situation in Lagos. This has spurred us since 2006 to establish various facilities across the state.

“The Reddington Hospital Group is a leading international healthcare provider in West Africa having been the first independent hospital in Nigeria to be awarded full international accreditation on quality by the Council for Hospital Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), an international healthcare accreditation body in South Africa. We have again been re-accredited for another three years.”

He emphasised that the hospital group has over 40 consultants and specialists on full time with over 50 specialist consultants on part time, adding that Reddington is the largest independent hospital in Nigeria.

In her remark, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Idiat Adebule, said Reddington has continued to be a dependable ally in the state in areas of quality healthcare provision, adding that “with increased population, it is clear that the government cannot do it alone. Public Private Partnership (PPP) is key to addressing issues around healthcare.”

The Chief Medical Director, Reddington Hospital Group, Dr. Olatunde Lalude, said with Nigeria’s healthcare indices still rated 187 out of 190 countries globally, the hospital saw it as a need to reverse such narrative through the provision and expansion of qualitative and accessible healthcare.

“The location of the Reddington Lekki Hospital is strategic because we want residents of Lekki and its environs to have unfettered access to medical care,” he added.

The Medical Director, Reddington Lekki Hospital, Dr. Misbah Oleolo, said the highly affordable healthcare facility would give patients the world class experience Reddington Group is known to offer.

Oleolo, who has spent 20 years in the UK’s National Health Service, returned to Nigeria in 2016 to take up a position in Reddington Hospital Group.