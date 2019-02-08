Obaseki expresses shock at passing of Chief Joe Aisien Ogbebor, commiserates with family  

…says his death is a huge personal loss

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock at the news of the passing of Chief Joe Aisien Ogbebor, a leading industrialist and philanthropist who was committed to the uplift of society.

“I am in deep shock. Chief Joe Aisien Ogbebor was a worthy Edo son, a personal friend and brother who invested his time and other resources in worthy causes.

“My heart goes out to his family and I pray for the repose of his soul until the resurrection morning when we shall meet to part no more,” Obaseki said.

The governor stressed that “he will be sorely missed” and urged the family to take solace in the unique life Chief Joe Aisien Ogbebor lived, “excelling in business and touching the lives of everyone around him.”

The Governor assured the family of his support in this difficult time and prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the devastating loss.