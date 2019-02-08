NFVCB’S Director Donates Campaign Office for Buhari Re-election

Vanessa Obioha

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB) Adedayo Thomas recently donated a building for the campaign operations of President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking a second term under his party, All Progressives Congress (APC). The commissioned officer according to Thomas will serve as a centre and energy room for the president’s re-election campaign.

“It is open to members and voters to understand why they must cast their votes for the president. The office will also be useful for the collation of election materials, collection of campaign materials.

At the unveiling which also featured the mobilisation of 1000 supporters for the president, Thomas expressed optimism that the president will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

“We are already victorious. You can see the number of people who turn out here to support us. Moreover, it is the first time that the country is moving democratically and drastically well over 70 per cent into the development trade that is supposed to be witnessed. You can see the impact on the creative industry.

Billions of naira have been taken into the box office. There is an increased number of screens across the country. We met 35 screens when we came into power but now we have over 140 screens across the country. Also, the number of cinemas has increased from less than 15 to 42. We are about to sign an MoU with the biggest cinema in Africa to begin operations here.”

Thomas was appointed by the president in 2015 to head the regulatory body. Since his assumption, Thomas has in his capacity tackled some of the issues that has bedridden the board in the past, though his actions were scrutinised and came under criticism by other members of the board who accused him of misappropriating funds.

However, Thomas who has the backing of some major Nollywood stakeholders has in many encounters denied the allegations, saying that his works are evidence of his innocence.

Last month, he began a series of workshops for practitioners in the industry that kicked off in Lagos and have also been held in Rivers and Anambra states.