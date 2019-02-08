Group Lauds IG for Lakanu’s Appointment as DIG

Ugo Aliogo

The Police authorities lead by the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG) Muhammed Adamu, have been commended for recommending the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Taiwo Lakanu to the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

According to a statement by CrimeWatch and endorsed by the Director General, Timothy Abulhimen, the group said the appointment of Lakanu has vindicated him as a hard working policeman and consummate crime buster.

The statement noted that the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Adamu, recently appointed six new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, from the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police.

The elevated AIGs were Usman Tilli Abubakar, who joined the police from Kebbi State in February 1986; Abdulmaji Ali, who joined the police from Niger State in February 1986; Taiwo Frederick Lakanu, who joined the police from Lagsos State in February 1986; and Godwin Nwobodo, who enlisted in the police from Enugu State in 1984.

The other two new DIGs who were elevated from the rank of CPs are: Ogbizi Michael, former Abia State Police Commissioner, and Ibrahim Lamorde, who was a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), from Adamawa State. Before his latest appointment, Lakanu was the Force Secretary.

Abulhimen in the statement explained that “AIG Lakanu who was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet ASP has served in various Commands, Formations and Departments, including Operation, Investigation and Administration.

“As Head of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Lagos, he earned the Inspector- General of Police gallantry award for his contributions to reducing the spate of crime in Lagos from where he was later appointed as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IG.”

“He was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command before he was promoted Commissioner of Police Ekiti State Command. AIG Lakanu also had a brief service as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Airport Command before his posting as the 31st Commissioner of Police in Imo State.”

The statement added that while serving in Imo State, Lakanu frontally confronted all the festering faces of crime in Imo State – kidnappers, armed robbers, cultism, child stealing and human traffickers.

Governor Rochas Okorocha described Lakanu’s tenure in Imo state: “He came, he saw, and he conquered. l want to thank you for the services you rendered to the people of lmo state. What made you outstanding is because your job comes first before money. Your success came because money never counted in your willingness to succeed in your service to the people.”