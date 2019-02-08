Fayose: Judge Threatens to Arrest Obanikoro

Davidson Iriekpen

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos thursday threatened to order the arrest of former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Obanikoro, who is testifying for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the trial of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, was absent in court.

EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), said Obanikoro took ill and was admitted in a hospital.

But the judge did not believe him.

She said the medical report produced by Jacobs was not convincing because it appeared unprofessionally done.

“If I want to pursue it, the medical doctor may lose his licence for issuing this report,” she threatened.

She said she would not hesitate to order Obanikoro’s arrest should he fail to appear at the next adjourned date.

“If he fails to appear, he’ll be sent to jail and they’ll be bringing him with Black Maria,” the judge said.

Fayose is on trial for allegedly receiving N1.2 billion and $5million from the Office of the National Security (ONSA) in 2014 through Obanikoro.

The alleged offence contravenes the Money Laundering Act.