Disregard el-Rufai’s Threats, Wike Urges International Community

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the international community to disregard the death threats credited to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and monitor the 2019 general election to ensure its crediblity.

He declared that the international community must sanction Nigeria and any official linked to the planned rigging of the 2019 general election by the federal government.

Wike, who spoke at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Ngo in Andoni Local Government Area yesterday, said the sanctions must begin with El-Rufai whom he described as “the purveyor of extreme electoral violence.”

He said: “We want to call on the international community not to be afraid. They should not be deterred by the so-called threat by El-Rufai.

“They should come out and monitor these elections. If anybody rigs the elections, they should sanction Nigeria. They should start by imposing sanctions on El-Rufai by cancelling all his visas.”

He stated that in 2015, the international community monitored the elections and no threats were issued by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

According to Wike, “In 2015, the international community monitored the elections and Jonathan lost,” adding: “He did not fight, instead, he handed over peacefully. He said that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. These elections must be free and fair.”

The governor noted that El-Rufai and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government have resorted to issuance of threats because “they are afraid of imminent defeat.

“El-rufai is afraid because he knows he has nothing to account for his stewardship in Kaduna State. That is why he can attack the international community.

“I want the international community to disregard this threat by El-Rufai as empty.”

Wike noted that the mere fact that other geo-political zones of the country are quiet does not mean that they don’t know what to do.

On development in Andoni Local Government Area, he noted that his administration had invested massively in the Andoni section of the Unity road, and that several health and education projects have been executed in the area.

Wike, therefore, urged Andoni people to remain committed to the PDP as their son, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, is one of the leading lights of the expected sack of the APC federal government.

He urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates so that the revival of the country after the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar can come fast.