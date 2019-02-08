Akiin Shuga is All ‘Shuga Coated’ in New Album

Arguably, Akinloye Tofowomo popularly known as Akiin Shuga and his Shuga Band are the most prestigious live band in the country. Having spent two decades in the music scene, the band is the top on the list for most high-octane occasions.The in-demand band is famous for its seamless crowd pleasing charm as well as its mastery of evergreen classics, contemporary music. The band has also made cameo appearances in movies such as Chief Daddy and King of Boys.

To mark their 20th anniversary, the band unveiled its new album ‘Shuga Coated’.

The 10-track album features production credits from some of Nigeria’s finest including Cobhams Asuquo, Music Magnate, Spellz, Wole Oni and Puffy Tee. The album dishes out a rich menu of global contemporary music, which also includes the best of Nigerian music Shuga Band is known for.

Some of the tracks include ‘I Can Walk’ and ‘My Lady’; two slow-tempo inspiring numbers that brings together production genius and live performer extraordinaire, Cobhams Asuquo and Akiin Shuga. Eddie Floyd’s classic song, ‘Knock On Wood’ gets a beautiful Shuga remake while ‘Jolly Money’ brings out the classic highlife side of the Shuga Band. Other tracks include ‘My Lagos’, ‘Oijefon’, ‘Ire’ and bonus instrumentals featuring Victor Ademofe.

Speaking on the release of the album,Akiin Shuga says the “Shuga Coated album captures the quintessential ingredients that has made Shuga Band the all-time favourite among Nigeria’s party lovers and events of all classes and ages. All the juicy Shuga moments that you see on stage is re-lived in a recording format.”

The new album will now be available on local and international digital platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Music Plus, Boomplay among others.