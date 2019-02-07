Okorocha: Araraume, Ohakim, Uzodinma, Ihedioha Have no Programme

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The verbal fight between the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his other political rivals escalated yesterday as the governor declared that governorship candidates of APGA, Ifeanyi Araraume; Accord, Ikedi Ohakim; APC, Hope Uzodinma, and PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, have no political programmes for the state.

He also restated the claim that his administration does not owe any bank either in and outside the country, and that he stands to be challenged by any bank or individual on this claim.

The governor challenged Uzodinma, Ihedioha, Ohakim and Araraume who have been accused by his administration of owing banks billions of naira to make their facts public or close their mouths forever.

Okorocha stated this while interacting with journalists in the state yesterday at the Government House in Owerri, stating that Araraume, Ohakim, Uzodinma and Ihedioha have no programme for the state.

According to him, that is why instead of telling the Imo people about their programmes for them if elected governor, they are busy talking about him and the billions they claimed he owes banks.

“I know why they are making this debt allegation. It is because of the amazing achievements of this administration. They could not believe that a state government could build six universities, three polytechnics, two Colleges of Education; runs free and qualitative education and has more than one thousand verifiable projects to its credit without borrowing from banks. That is what prompted their story of me owing billions of naira. But my government does not owe any bank.”

“I am not contesting for the governorship of the state again. But they have no programme for the state. They are the ones spreading the false story of my administration owing banks. I do not owe any bank. Let such bank come up now and not when I leave office they would come up with a story. And those making such unfounded claims should also come up with their facts.

“In this 2019 election, the centre of action is Imo State, arising from political abracadabra and what they call coalition of APC and PDP candidates. These are all PDP members, whether candidates of APGA, Accord or APC, and they do nothing but write results. And the ways they got their tickets were all fraudulent. We’re tired of Abuja giving us ticket in Imo State. The only governor that Imo people have had that was not brought by Abuja is Okorocha. I’m an indigenous candidate from the people, by the people and for the people of Imo State.

“So, the only indigenous candidate we have now is Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who is from the youths, from the men and women of this state. And you can see how his popularity is soaring in the state and beyond. So, we must stop this imposition.”

According to Okorocha, the battle isn’t about Nwosu becoming the governor, the battle is about bringing Okorocha down because of his political future, adding: “My brothers and sisters are being used because we don’t care for our own rather we raise others up and bring our own down.”

On Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor remarked that “I have absolute confidence in INEC. It’s not INEC alone that conducts elections, the army, police and others are also involved. But INEC alone cannot guarantee free and fair election, it takes everybody, and all hands must be on deck.”