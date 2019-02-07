Golf: Oboh Places Fourth in Serengeti Team Championships

Georgina Oboh rebounded from the disappointing outing at Canon Ladies Open, by finishing in the fourth position at the Serengeti Team Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa in her second professional tournament on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Nigerian sensation achieved the feat with her playing partner, Catherine Lau of South Africa. Oboh missed the cut by two shots at Canon Ladies Open last week.

She and Lau blew hot in round one on Tuesday to stay in 14th position with a modified stableford format earning 38 points in a four-ball better ball format which meant the pair were scored based on the lowest score per hole. They played a combined card of 3 under par for the day.

On the final day, however, the duo found their form with an early birdie on the first hole and they never took their feet off the pedal, rolling in eight birdies en-route a score of 8 under par and score of 44.

The pair missed out on the winner’s trophy by just 2 points. This result is an indication that Oboh’s game is getting rounded as the tour progresses and is one to watch on the 2019 tour.

She will now move to George, South Africa for her third tournament, the prestigious Data Dimensions tournament at the George Golf Club and Fancourt Golf Clubs featuring both men and ladies.

Nigeria’s top male professional, Oche Odoh is also expected to feature.