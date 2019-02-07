Elders in Ovia South West/Ovia North East endorse APC House of Reps candidate, Idahosa

…set legislative agenda for Edo South APC candidates

As the February 16, 2019 general elections draw closer, elders in Ovia South West/Ovia North East Federal Constituency have endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Representatives seat, Dennis Idahosa, a move they described will attract more projects to the area.

The elders gave their endorsement during a meeting where they assured the candidate of their support.

The elders said they are confident that their support for Dennis Idahosa, will attract more development to the area from the APC-led Federal and State Governments.

An Elder in Ughoton Community in Ovia North East, Pa John Okunbor, said that Dennis Idahosa is the preferred choice of people in the area to represent them in Abuja, adding, “We have seen what the governor in partnership with the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is doing with the Benin River Port project. It will only make sense to support Idahosa to represent us there in Abuja, so that he can work with the President and the governor to make the Port project a reality.”

Okunbor said that Ovia North East cannot afford to be in the opposition anymore, noting “Governor Obaseki and President Buhari have laudable plans for our area. We are coming out en masse to vote for Buhari as president, Patrick Obahiagbon as Senator and Idahosa as member of the House of Representatives.”

Other candidates of the APC in Edo South include Patrick Obahiagbon, as Senatorial candidate for Edo South; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, who is vying for the Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.

Another elder in Iguobazuwa community in Ovia South West, Pa Sunday Ekpenede, said voting for candidates of the APC is logical considering the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki.

“We have seen the governor’s vision on sustainable wealth for us in Ovia, especially the programme on forest regeneration. In the last three years, if we had the opportunity of having a senator and House of Representatives member working in support of Governor Obaseki, we would have gotten the federal government’s support on the forest regeneration programme earlier.”