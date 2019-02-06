Sokoto Information Commissioner Defects to APC

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Barely one week to the forthcoming election, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Sokoto State yesterday lost the state Commissioner for Information and Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Mr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, to the All progressive Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, in Sokoto.

The statement stated that the erstwhile spokesman of the Sokoto State Government made a triumphant entry into the fold of the APC at the flag-off of its campaigns in the hometown of its leader in the state, Wamakko town, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government Area in the state.

Mr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo said at the event , “I am back into the fold of the APC. Senator Wamakko is my able and dependable father. He is a just, honest and a transparent leader.

“This day is very historic for myself; my family and all my political associates. I have admitted making mistakes, but I should be forgiven .

“I hereby promise to work assiduously to ensure the success of the candidates of the party, at all levels during the forthcoming general polls .”

The former Information Commissioner further averred that President Muhammadu Buhari has made giant strides, to move Nigeria forward , just like Senator Wamakko did between 2007 and 2015, when he was the Governor of Sokoto State.

The leader of the APC in the state , as well as the Coordinator, North Western Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, welcomed back Goronyo .

Senator Wamakko described Goronyo as a true and loyal son, adding that, and “I am sincerely elated with this happy development”.

The APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, also lauded the former Information Commissioner for the action, saying,” he defected to the party with no strings attached.”