LMC Fines Tornadoes N1m for Crowd Troubles

League Management Company (LMC) has fined Niger Tornadoes N1million for the unruly behaviour of their fans in their Nigeria Professional Football League Match-day 5 encounter with Bendel Insurance.

According to tweets from the official Twitter handle of the LMC, fans of the Minna based club, threw objects including water sachets onto the pitch and the technical area during their goalless draw against Bendel Insurance.

“Niger Tornadoes has been charged for breaching the Framework & Rules of the #NPFL during its Matchday 5 fixture vs Bendel Insurance,” the tweet by the LMC @LMCNPFL reads.

“Some Tornadoes supporters threw objects including water sachets onto the pitch & the technical area.

“Tornadoes has been fined N1 million for the acts of its supporters who threw objects onto the pitch & the technical area.”

“A suspended order for Tornadoes to play its subsequent home matches behind closed door, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the rest of the season.”

Niger Tornadoes have 48 hours to appeal the sanctions or elect to be dealt by a commission.

The Minna club is rock bottom in Group A of the 2018 NPFL and is yet to record a win in the NPFL this season, with three defeats and three draws.

Tornadoes will host Sunshine Stars at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna in their next league game.